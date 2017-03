BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Part of the roof of a Metacom Avenue shopping plaza collapsed during Tuesday’s storm.

Police tape surrounded Bell Tower Plaza Tuesday evening following the collapse. The portion of the plaza where the roof caved in is currently vacant, according to Target 12 Investigator Tim White. No injuries were reported.

It was not clear Tuesday evening if the storm was directly responsible for the collapse.

Bell Tower Plaza holds more than a dozen shops and restaurants.