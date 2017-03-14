Storm takes down wind turbine at Salty Brine

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – In the end, the wind turbine was no much for the wind.

A 100-foot tower holding up a wind turbine at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett was brought low by Tuesday’s winter storm, tearing through the roof of a small structure and leaving significant damage.

Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian gave a tour of the damage on Facebook Live:

R.I. Department of Environmental Management officials said the wind turbine was made of galvanized steel and had survived other storms. They also said they were relieved no one was hurt.

The turbine’s construction was completed in 2010 as part of a $1.9-million project to build a new energy-efficient bath house at Salty Brine, according to DEM and Northeast Engineers & Consultants Inc., which worked on the project. The R.I. Commerce Corporation provided a $32,175 grant for the turbine through its renewable energy fund.

“Construction began with the assembly of the 100-foot lattice tower, which was constructed on its side, in the adjacent parking lot,” Northeast Engineers explained on its website. “The turbine was then assembled and attached to the top of the tower with the use of a 100-ton crane. After the completion of the electrical system, the tower and turbine were hoisted and placed on the concrete foundation.”

The turbine was deactivated in February 2015 after sustaining damage in another winter storm, according to a Providence Journal report that year.

Eyewitness News is gathering more details on this story and will have a full report tonight at 5:30 on WPRI 12.