Strong winds creating white-out conditions in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI/WTNH) — Snow has been coming down heavy across the Rhode Island border in Connecticut, with wind gusts up to 60 mph creating limited visibility.

According to our sister station WTNH, a statewide travel ban has been in effect since 5 a.m. and the governor says that state residents have been complying with the ban. He says the ban allows state crews to stay ahead of the storm and clear the roads faster. If you are an essential employee and must travel, you are urged to take your time and be very careful.