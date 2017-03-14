Supporting Our Veterans

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Dee DeQuattro from Operation Stand Down Rhode Island.

They discussed the importance of honoring and offering continued support for our Veterans who make the ultimate sacrifice to uphold our everyday freedoms.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s First Annual Boots on the Ground Memorial Gala on May 25.

You can get more info on the event and OSDRI here: http://osdri.org/

And Cardi’s Furniture here: http://www.cardis.com/