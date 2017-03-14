Thousands without power as winter storm bears down

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A late-winter storm on Tuesday brought heavy snow, sleet and rain and whipping winds to Southern New England, causing dangerous travel conditions and widespread power outages.

As of 3:30 p.m., more than 38,000 National Grid customers were without electricity in Massachusetts and an additional 1,600 households were out in Rhode Island, according to our Power Outage Database.

If your power goes out, be sure to unplug devices such as televisions, computers, and microwaves and keep your refrigerator and freezer doors shut to keep your food fresh.

If you spot a downed power line, be sure to stay clear and contact National Grid or your local emergency response organization.

On Monday, National Grid told Eyewitness News they had about 400 trucks on hand to deal with any outages, with some coming from as far away as Kentucky and Tennessee.

