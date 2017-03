C.J. Opperthauser from the Lovecraft Arts and Sciences Council and sculptor Gage Prentiss joined us to highlight “Cabinet of Curiosities.” The fundraiser will take place at The Providence Athanaeum Thursday, March 16th.

All proceeds will benefit the non- profit organization Lovecraft Arts and Sciences Council. The council is currently working to raise funds to built a commemorative bronze statue of “son of Providence” and “weird fiction” author H.P. Lovecraft.