Dartmouth Police seek would-be convenience store robber

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a would-be robber accused of roughing up a convenience store clerk.

According to police, the suspect — an unshaven white man in a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants — entered the Cumberland Farms on Route 6 at Slocum Road around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night, and told the clerk he had lost his wallet.

After the worker tried to help the man, police say the suspect followed the clerk behind the counter and the two got into a physical altercation.

Eventually the employee was able to force the suspect from the store. The worker sustained minor injuries.

No weapons were shown during the apparent robbery attempt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Dartmouth Police Detective Sean McGuire at (508) 910-1733, or send a private message through the Dartmouth Police Department’s Facebook Page.