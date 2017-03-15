Gas prices down 1 cent in Rhode Island, to average $2.22

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices are down a bit in Rhode Island, to an average of $2.22 for a gallon of regular.

AAA Northeast says a survey conducted Wednesday found the price regular fell one penny from a survey conducted last week, on March 6.

The average price in Rhode Island is 8 cents less than this week’s national average of $2.30.

But it’s 20 percent higher than last year, when the average price of a gallon gas in Rhode Island was $1.85. It’s 37 cents more expensive today.

In Massachusetts, the average price per gallon was unchanged at $2.15. That’s 15 cents lower than the national average, but 36 cents higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.