This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is the Tilton School’s Terrell Brown.

The East Providence native helped lead the Rams to the NEPSAC AA title game and a spot in the National Prep Championships in his post-graduate year.

Brown’s success at Tilton and with his BABC AAU team earned him attention from a host of Division I schools, with the forward picking the University of Pittsburgh for his future home.

