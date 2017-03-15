Ice remains concern in aftermath of nor’easter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Snow, rain, followed by freezing temperatures means one thing across Southern New England – ice.

Municipal workers, homeowners, and business owners were out Wednesday morning trying to clear the roads and sidewalks after Tuesday’s messy nor’easter.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza praised DPW workers who worked through the night to get the roads ready, but also acknowledged that tough spots remain.

“Our folks at DPW – they were out throughout the night. They got it curb-to-curb. Kudos to the entire team over there. Then they were out sanding after the snow was removed to prevent a lot of the icing. But, as you can see, not just sidewalks, but also streets, you’ve got to be careful out there. So, everybody who’s out there, please take every precaution,” Elorza said.

Part of the clean-up effort is in the hands of home and business owners who, by law, are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks. Violators could face fines.

“Please to all homeowners, all property owners, make sure you’re shoveling your sidewalks. And when you’re shoveling your sidewalks, don’t throw it back onto the street. That defeats the purpose, if we’re just doing that,” Elorza said.

Driver are also reminded to clear the snow off their vehicles before hitting the road.

Massachusetts State Police Tweeted out a picture of a traffic stop on I-90 in Weston, where snow nearly covered the vehicle’s entire windshield.

Sooo, this just happened. 🤦🏻‍♂️. Pls #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo. Tpr Paul Copponi just stopped this veh on I-90 in #Weston. Don't be that guy… pic.twitter.com/0H67OxWVTy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 15, 2017