In-Depth: Centracchio explains new ‘blended retirement’ plan for Dept. of Defense

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness New Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio was live in studio on Wednesday to talk about the Department of Defense’s new ‘blended retirement’ program.

The Pentagon would be saving money under the new system, according to Centracchio.

He added that the new system would be more flexible and beneficial to more soldiers instead of focusing on those who have served for an extended period of time.

Watch Centracchio’s full interview with Mike Montecalvo in the video above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.