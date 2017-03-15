In the Kitchen: Roasted Sirloin with Cauliflower “Mac & Cheese”

In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us to make his Whole Roasted Sirloin with Cauliflower “Mac & Cheese.”
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs of Sirloin, cleaned
- 1 teaspoon Thyme, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 head of Cauliflower
- 1 pint of Heavy Cream
- 1/4 cup Gouda Cheese
- 1/4 cup Fontina Cheese
- 1/4 cup Jarisberg Cheese
- 1 cup Bread Crumbs
- 1 tablespoon Chives
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees
- Season sirloin with thyme, salt, pepper and olive oil.
- In a large sauté pan over medium heat, sear the steak to brown on all sides.
- Place in 475 degree oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees.
- Chop cauliflower into small pieces and roast until browned on the edges.
- In a sauce pot over medium heat, bring cream to a boil and reduce by half.
- Fold in cheese and melt.
- Fold in cauliflower and place in an oven safe baking dish.
- Top with bread crumbs and bake until golden brown.
