In the Kitchen: Roasted Sirloin with Cauliflower “Mac & Cheese”

In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us to make his Whole Roasted Sirloin with Cauliflower “Mac & Cheese.”

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs of Sirloin, cleaned

1 teaspoon Thyme, chopped

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 head of Cauliflower

1 pint of Heavy Cream

1/4 cup Gouda Cheese

1/4 cup Fontina Cheese

1/4 cup Jarisberg Cheese

1 cup Bread Crumbs

1 tablespoon Chives

Directions:

Preheat oven to 475 degrees Season sirloin with thyme, salt, pepper and olive oil. In a large sauté pan over medium heat, sear the steak to brown on all sides. Place in 475 degree oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 125 degrees. Chop cauliflower into small pieces and roast until browned on the edges. In a sauce pot over medium heat, bring cream to a boil and reduce by half. Fold in cheese and melt. Fold in cauliflower and place in an oven safe baking dish. Top with bread crumbs and bake until golden brown.

