Police ID 2nd suspect wanted in Central Falls triple shooting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect believed to have been involved in a triple shooting earlier this month in Central Falls.

Police responded to the area of 154 Earle St. on March 5 to find two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

A short time later, police in Attleboro found a man who had also been shot and learned it was connected to the same incident. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police announced Wednesday they’re searching for 22-year-old Rashawn T. Clark.

Police said that Clark’s last known address is in Central Falls but the suspect has ties to the Boston area.

He is wanted on charges including felony assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm.

Another suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting last week.

Troy Adams, 32, was located by police on March 9 and taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.