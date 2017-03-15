Police: New Bedford standoff connected to homicide

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have been on the scene of a standoff for several hours in New Bedford where the suspect in a Wednesday morning homicide is believed to be holed up.

New Bedford Police Lt. Amos Melo confirmed for Eyewitness News the situation is connected to a homicide in the city.

Officers were called to Matthew Street shortly after 11 a.m. and they’ve been there ever since.

Police tell us they are in a standoff with a homicide suspect on Matthew Street in New Bedford. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Oi2VGLjoOW — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 15, 2017

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that two of the county’s K-9 units are assisting.

Two Bristol County K9 units are assisting @NewBedfordPD in the dangerous situation in NB. — Bristol Sheriff Dpt. (@BCSO1) March 15, 2017

Police have not revealed the homicide victim’s identity or the details surrounding the death.

