Providence firefighter to compete on ‘The Amazing Race’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence firefighter is among the competitors on the new season of CBS’ “The Amazing Race.”

Olive Beauregard, 24, joined the Providence Fire Department when she was 21. According to her bio on the “The Amazing Race” webpage, she currently works on Engine Company 3.

Beauregard and 21 others will take part in a race around the world spanning nine countries and 36,000 miles. In a change from previous seasons, CBS says the competitors do not know each other, and will select their partners only after meeting them at the starting line.

The new season of “The Amazing Race” premieres Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. on CBS.