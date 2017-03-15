Dont’a Hightower to re-sign with Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of the biggest question marks of the Patriots’ offseason appears to now be resolved.

After meeting with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Dont’a Hightower has decided to return to New England, according to a tweet from the agency that represents the free agent linebacker.

The team has offered Hightower a four-year deal with $43.5 million, $19 million of which is guaranteed, reports ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter.

Hightower, who just turned 27, is one of the Patriots’ defensive captains and racked up 65 tackles last season, despite missing three games due to injury. Plus, fans won’t soon forget Hightower’s strip-sack of Falcons QB Matt Ryan, which was arguably the most important play in New England’s historic comeback in last month’s Super Bowl.