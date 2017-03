PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Sinatra.

Sinatra is 5 or 6 years old, healthy, and very outgoing when he’s comfortable.

He and his brother, Sonny Black, are PARL Pals. That means they need to go home together and their adoption fee is a two-for-one deal.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Sinatra and Sonny Black or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.