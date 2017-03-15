“Spare” The Time To Stop By Lang’s Bowlarama!

The 50 year plus history of Lang’s in Cranston is rich with tradition and good times. Everyone knows and loves this classic spot which has been thrilling families for generations.

They’re now making improvements and taking it all to the next level to ensure that the next five decades are just as amazing. They recently added a new 1960’s themed bar and lounge to enhance its already retro experience.

The Rhode Show recently dropped by to check it all out… and. of course, to bowl a few frames!

Learn more about them here: http://www.langsbowlarama.com/