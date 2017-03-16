A trip to the Emerald Isle with Travelzoo

This morning in going places.

We’re seeing green as we head to the Emerald Isle during this festive time of year when everyone is Irish.

Why not take a trip over to Europe to see Ireland in 2017!

That’s where we found our friend, Senior Editor for Travelzoo, Gabe Saglie who was there live in Dublin ahead of the festive celebrations there!

Pricing for Ireland:

Roundtrip airfare to Dublin

6 nights in Ireland

2 nights at the 5-star Heritage Killenard

4 nights at B&Bs of your choosing anywhere in Ireland

Breakfast daily

Rental car included

From $799/pp from East Coast

From $899/pp from West Coast

Travel spring & fall