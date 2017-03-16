Barrington residents to vote on tax hike to replace aging middle school

Related Coverage Barrington Middle School closed Thursday, residents to vote on new building

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — While middle school students in Barrington students spent Thursday night getting ready to return to the classroom after some unexpected time off, many adults gathered to discuss the future of the run-down school.

“It’s old, it’s tired, and it needs to be replaced,” said Barrington Town Manager Jim Cunha.

The middle school was closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to several leaks on the second floor.

Superintendent Michael Messore said the leaks are another example that the building has reached its service life.

“We’ve invested quite a bit of money over the years into that building,” he explained. “There’s just a need for a replacement.”

The roof and the plumbing are outdated and there is no sprinkler system in place, according to Cunha.

A new building proposal in the works. At Thursday’s financial town meeting, a vote will be held to allow the town to exceed its 4 percent tax cap in order to pay for its construction.

Cunha said the new school building would cost $3.1 million annually for the next 25 years. This means a resident in a home valued at $365,000 would be paying an extra $600 in taxes per year.

Residents concerned about the increased taxes are expected to voice their opinions at the meeting.

“I expect there to be some discussion about the pros and cons of this and whether the community should do it or not,” Cunha added.

Eyewitness News is at the meeting and will bring you updates on air and online.