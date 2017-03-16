DA clears Fall River PD in man’s death

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The death of a Brockton man in Fall River police custody last year was not criminal, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Scott Macomber, 48, went into cardiac arrest and died on May 16, shortly after officers used a stun gun on him.

In a report released Thursday, the district attorney’s office said it’s investigation concluded officers acted lawfully, and that Macomber died as a result of natural causes.

According to the report, Macomber interfered with officers trying to arrest Lisa McNally, who was wanted on warrants out of Fall River and New Bedford. The report said Macomber continued to struggle with officers when they tried to take him into custody, forcing them to use a department-issued TASER to subdue him.

The report said officers followed procedure by calling an ambulance, and that Macomber was conscious and talking after officers arrested him.

According to the report, the medical examiner determined Macomber died as a result heart disease and high blood pressure. Macomber had some scrapes and bruises as a result of his struggle with officers, but the report said those did not contribute to his death.