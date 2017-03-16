Driver in tractor trailer roll-over charged with OUI

MILTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A tractor trailer filled with 38,000 pounds of cheese rolled over on an exit ramp off of Interstate 93 South, in Milton, Massachusetts Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police believe the driver, 43-year-old Eri Pleitez of Lynn, Mass., lost control of the vehicle and hit a crash buffer at the beginning of the off-ramp to Exit 10.

Pleitez was not injured, though the tractor trailer experienced extensive damage. Debris was scattered across the off-ramp and guard rails and power lines were also damaged by the crash.

Route 93 was closed in both directions after the crash due to mangled overhead electrical wires. In a posting on their Twitter account, the State Police said the exit ramp was opened shortly before 4 p.m. but would have to be closed overnight for repairs.

X10 ramp from 93SB, site of this a.m.'s crash, is open. Road to be closed @ 11p.m. to fix overhead wires. Work shld be done by a.m. commute. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 16, 2017

Troopers took Pleitez to the Milton Barracks to await arraignment. He was scheduled to be arraigned later in the day at Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.