In the Kitchen: Guinness Short Rib Stew

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Chef John Granata from Post Office Café and TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito, join us to make Guinness Short Rib Stew.
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs. boneless short ribs (cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 large onion (diced large)
- 3 cloves garlic (chopped)
- 3 carrots (sliced)
- 2 stalks celery (sliced)
- 4 cups potatoes (diced)
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1 pint Guinness Stout
- 1 cup prepared tomato sauce
- 1 sprig rosemary (chopped)
- Salt & Pepper
- Sour cream and Cheddar potato chips (crushed for garnish)
Directions:
- In a large Dutch oven heat olive oil.
- Season short ribs with salt and pepper and brown well.
- Remove the meat and add onion, carrots and celery until half cooked.
- Add garlic and toast golden brown.
- Add broth, Guinness, tomato sauce and potatoes and rosemary.
- Return meat to the stew and simmer on low for 2 hours.
- Season at the end with salt and pepper.
- Serve stew with crushed potato chips sprinkled on top.
