Man sentenced for threatening to kill former president Obama

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Mansfield man was sentenced in a Boston court for posting threats to the President online.

Andrew J. O’Keefe, 31, posted on an FBI website that he planned to kill President Barrack Obama on May 13, 2015, according to court documents.

Two days later, a search warrant of O’Keefe’s residence was obtained after he refused an interview with law enforcement to discuss the post.

Upon investigation, over 100 weapons — including swords, double-edged knives, hatchets, spears, and an airgun — were discovered by officials.

O’Keefe was sentenced to time served, which was approximately six months, and five years of supervised release.