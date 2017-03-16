Police ID victim in New Bedford homicide, shooter remains at large

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have released the identity of the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as 20-year-old Jonas Trinidad.

New Bedford police say they received 9-1-1 calls at 11 a.m. to report that a young male had been shot near the intersection of Matthew and Banks Streets.

Trinidad was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, the investigation and search for the shooter is still active. Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity, but said he’s known to police and considered armed and dangerous.