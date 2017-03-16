Police release details on Fall River’s 10 Most Wanted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are looking for some help from the public in tracking down the city’s 10 most wanted.

The suspects are wanted on a variety of charges, including assault, larceny, and narcotics and firearms offenses.

If you spot any of the following people or have knowledge of their whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Fall River Police Special Operations Division at (508) 324-2801 or the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (508) 672-TIPS.

Tri-Rell Jones, 26, whose last known address is 217 Doyle St., is wanted on two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member, aggravated assault and battery, vandalism, and intimidating a witness.

He stands between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

Jeffrey Lynn Heaberlin Jr., 32, who police say is homeless, is facing charges of assault and battery on a family or household member, assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation, vandalism, trespassing, resisting arrest, and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Police say he stands 6-foot-1, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

—

Thai Boun, 36, whose last known address is 108 Grant St., is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

He stands 5-foot-10, weighs 215 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

Elijah Alexander Sapp, 18, whose last known address is 159 Fourth St., is wanted on a charge of possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute.

Police say he stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, weighs about 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

—

Melvin Roberto Gualdarrama, 29, whose last known address is 82 Lapham St., is facing charges of possessing a Class A drug with intent to distribute, possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class B drug, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop or yield.

He stands 5-foot-10, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

—

Aaron M. Affonso, 22, whose last known address is 227 Lawrence St., is wanted on charges of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny over $250, larceny from a building, and vandalism.

Police say he stands 5-foot-9, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

—

Junior C. Boston, 44, whose last known address is 130 Canal St., is wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, and possessing Class A and Class B drugs with intent to distribute.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 280 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

—

Chelsea B. Cote, 24, whose last known address is 129 County St., is wanted on two counts of unarmed robbery.

Police say she stands 5-foot-1, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

—

Johnny Jackson, 28, whose last known address is 500 Birch St., is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and two counts of possession of a Class E drug.

He stands 5-foot-9, weighs 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

—

Luis A. Resto-Torres, 34, whose last known address is 228 Bradford Ave., is wanted on two counts of larceny over $250, along with charges of larceny over $250 by false pretense, breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Police say he stands 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, weighs 140 to 145 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.