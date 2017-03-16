Providence creates juvenile hearing board

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI)- The Providence City Council has created a Juvenile Hearing Board to provide youth with an alternatives to incarceration.

The board is made up of experts and advocates who will hear the cases of minors involved in non-violent crimes.

They will then recommend alternative sanctions instead of jail time.

The cases will be forwarded to the board by the Providence Police Department.

City Council President Luis Aponte, who spearheaded the effort, says “We want to direct children and families to much-needed resources instead of the state court system. Juvenile detention facilities are filled with kids whose behaviors could’ve been safely and effectively corrected in other settings. Prying kids from their families and communities often creates much more damage. It’s also costly, and doesn’t serve in the best interests of public safety.”