Return to Sacramento emotional for Dan Hurley

SACRAMENTO (WPRI) — It was a mix of emotions for Dan Hurley on Wednesday as he arrived in Sacramento.

On one hand, the URI head coach had led the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.

On the other, it was Hurley’s first time back in the city since tragedy struck his family in 1993.

In December of that year, his brother Bobby – then a member of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings – got into a near-fatal car accident. The whole family flew out to California to be by his bedside while he recovered.

“The last time I was here, I was watching my brother cling to his life on a hospital bed,” Hurley recalled.

“I don’t know if Bob has been out here,” he continued, “but he’ll be out for the game this weekend and we’ll have a lot of people out from Jersey City.”

Hurley is very close to his brother, who was on his coaching staff during his first year at Rhode Island. The two speak multiple times a day, according to Hurley.

Both Bobby and their father are expected to be in attendance at Friday’s game against Creighton.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis will be with the team throughout the tournament. He’ll have live reports from Sacramento tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.