St.Patrick’s Day delights!

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to whip up a few cocktails just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!
The Best Melon Sour Ever
- 1 oz. Gin
- 1 oz. Melon liqueur
- 1 egg white
- 3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 oz. honey syrup
METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into a martini glass.
GARNISH: lemon wheel on rim of glass and drops of basil oil
Padraig Old Fashioned
- 2 oz. corned beef-infused Whiskey
- 1/2 oz. Guinness simple syrup
- 2 dashes walnut bitters
- 2 dashes orange bitters
METHOD: Stir ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a rocks glass.
GARNISH: orange peel
Irish Highball
- 1 oz. Vanilla vodka
- 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice
- 1/2 oz. pistachio syrup
- Top w/ Soda water
METHOD: Shake first three ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a highball glass. Top w/ the soda water and stir briefly.
GARNISH: lime wheel and crushed pistachios
