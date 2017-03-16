St.Patrick’s Day delights!

By The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash Published: Updated:

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to whip up a few cocktails just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

The Best Melon Sour Ever

  • 1 oz. Gin
  • 1 oz. Melon liqueur
  • 1 egg white
  • 3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz. honey syrup

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into a martini glass.
GARNISH: lemon wheel on rim of glass and drops of basil oil

Padraig Old Fashioned

  • 2 oz. corned beef-infused Whiskey
  • 1/2 oz. Guinness simple syrup
  • 2 dashes walnut bitters
  • 2 dashes orange bitters

METHOD: Stir ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a rocks glass.
GARNISH: orange peel

Irish Highball

  • 1 oz. Vanilla vodka
  • 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 oz. pistachio syrup
  • Top w/ Soda water

METHOD: Shake first three ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a highball glass.  Top w/ the soda water and stir briefly.
GARNISH: lime wheel and crushed pistachios

.

Related Posts