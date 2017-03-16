St.Patrick’s Day delights!

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to whip up a few cocktails just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

The Best Melon Sour Ever

1 oz. Gin

1 oz. Melon liqueur

1 egg white

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz. honey syrup

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into a martini glass.

GARNISH: lemon wheel on rim of glass and drops of basil oil

Padraig Old Fashioned

2 oz. corned beef-infused Whiskey

1/2 oz. Guinness simple syrup

2 dashes walnut bitters

2 dashes orange bitters

METHOD: Stir ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a rocks glass.

GARNISH: orange peel

Irish Highball

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. pistachio syrup

Top w/ Soda water

METHOD: Shake first three ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a highball glass. Top w/ the soda water and stir briefly.

GARNISH: lime wheel and crushed pistachios

