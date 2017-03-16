State police arrest special education teacher on child porn charge

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A special education teacher accused of possessing child pornography is due in Kent County District court Thursday afternoon.

Rhode Island State Police said investigators arrested Henry W. Tedeschi, 54, of West Warwick, following a court-authorized search of his Bratt Lane home Thursday morning.

Police said Tedeschi is a special education teacher at Morton Middle School in Fall River and has worked in school districts in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island over the past 30 years.

At this time, police said there’s no evidence of any inappropriate contact between Tedeschi and any of his current or former students. However, they said anyone with information that may be pertinent to the investigation should call the Rhode Island State Police/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 401-921-1170.

Police said the investigation began after the task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual possessing child pornography in his email account. Police said investigators tracked the email account back to Tedeschi’s Bratt Lane home.

Eyewitness News is working this story right now. Continue to check this post throughout the day on WPRI.com and watch Eyewitness News on WPRI 12 at the conclusion of NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament coverage for updates.