Burn hazard prompts recall of XBOX One controller chargers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Battery chargers for XBOX One controllers are being recalled because they could potentially burn users.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves about 121,000 Energizer XBOX One 2X Smart Chargers.

The CPSC says the chargers can overheat and damage the controller, posing a burn hazard. The company has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and melting their plastic covers and six reports of chargers emitting a burning odor. No injuries have been reported to date.

The products were sold for about $40 at stores nationwide such as Best Buy and GameStop and online from Feb. 2016 through Feb. 2017.

Consumers should stop using the recalled chargers immediately and contact Performance Designed Products to return the chargers for a full refund.

The company can be contacted at 800-263-1156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or on their website.