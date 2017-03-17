Direct deposits, transactions delayed for Citizens Bank customers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Patrick’s Day 2017 left a lot of Citizens Bank customers looking for their green.

The Providence-based bank, a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Scotland, said Friday morning customers were seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts.

Some Citizens customers told Eyewitness News their direct-deposit paychecks didn’t arrive when they were supposed to, but by 10:45 a.m., the deposits were starting to arrive.

The bank said it was a vendor processing issue, and it was affecting multiple financial institutions. “We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue,” the bank said on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

So far, there’s no word if the bank will reimburse any late fees incurred for the issue.

Eyewitness News will be talking to Citizens Bank about the delays on Friday. We’ll have more details and developments as they come in on WPRI.com, and tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5:00, after NCAA March Madness coverage.