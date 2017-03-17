Fiery North Kingstown car crash sends 3 people to the hospital

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash in North Kingstown sent three people to the hospital Thursday night.

It happened on Route 4 in the Northbound lanes around midnight, just north of Ten Rod Road.

Police say two cars were fully engulfed in flames after one of the cars rear-ended the other. No one suffered life-threatening injuries, but all three people involved were taken to Kent County Hospital. No word on their condition yet.

Police believe one of the operators was driving drunk but no arrests have been made yet.

The crash remains under investigation.