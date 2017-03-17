In the Kitchen: Cast Iron Salmon with Irish Whiskey Glaze

Epicurious brought us Jan Faust Dane, of Stock Culinary Goods, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Cast Iron Salmon with Irish Whiskey Glaze.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz filet of Faroe Island salmon, skin on
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- 2 tbs ghee
- 1/3 cup Red Breast or other Irish whiskey
- 3 Tbsp honey
- 1/2 tsp each salt, black pepper
- hot red pepper flakes
- Herbs for Ghee (pinches of fresh or dried thyme, dill and parsley)
Instructions:
- Season the salmon with salt and pepper on both sides before cooking.
- Heat cast iron pan on medium high heat until lightly smoking.
- Add a tablespoon of ghee and rotate around pan until bottom is covered.
- Add salmon flesh side down, adjust heat to medium and allow salmon to sizzle in hot ghee for four minutes.
- Flip with fish turner so salmon is skin side down, add another teaspoon of ghee and using a spoon, baste repeatedly, distributing ghee over top of salmon.
- In a small bowl, whisk honey and whisky together.
- Add salt, pepper or chili flakes to taste.
- Add honey whisky mixture to top of salmon and continue basting.
- When filet looks cooked through, and golden on top (another four to five minutes; nine minutes total) remove from heat and plate with steamed dandelion greens or other greens.
- Sprinkle with lemon as desired.