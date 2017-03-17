Man pleads guilty to murder of North Providence dad

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A teen charged in connection with a double shooting in North Providence pleaded guilty to several charges Friday morning.

Ernest “E.J.” Keosouphanh pleaded guilty to murder and felony assault and two lesser charges in the shooting death of Hernan Avila. He was sentenced to a life sentence plus 30 years.

Keosouphanh – who’s been held without bail since his arrest last May – shot Avila and Avila’s son outside of Sam’s Food Stores on Humbert Street.

Hernan Avila III survived the shooting, but his father died from his injuries.

Family members said the elder Avila jumped in front of his son to protect him.

Four others were charged in connection with the shooting, but police said Keosouphanh was the gunman.

Ernest Keosouphanh, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in the shooting death of Hernan Avila Jr., 46. He is also charged with felony assault in the shooting of Avila's son, Hernan III, 23. The shooting happened outside of a North Providence convenience store. Davante Neves, 18, is charged with conspiracy to commit felony assault in the shooting of 23-year-old Hernan Avila III. Brandyn Pavao, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, felony assault with intent to commit murder and conspiracy in the shooting death of Hernan Avila Jr., 46. Avila's son, Hernan Avila III, 23, was also injured in the shooting, which happened outside of a North Providence convenience store.