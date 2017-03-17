New Bedford man gets 6 to 10 for brutally stabbing man

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After a jury convicted a 43-year-old New Bedford man for stabbing a man in December 2015, he was sentenced to serve six to 10 years in Massachusetts state prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Kevin Hudson was convicted of separate charges of assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Prosecutors said New Bedford Police had been dispatched to the area of Acushnet Avenue and Hathaway Street on December 9, 2015, to find a victim being treated by firefighters for a severe stab wound to his stomach and a bite mark on his forehead. Eyewitnesses said Hudson had attacked the victim with a hammer and then stabbed him several times with a knife.

Hudson was arrested in Boston the following January.

Investigators later determined Hudson had been staying at the home of the victim’s father for two weeks but had not paid rent. The confrontation led to the attack.