Newsmakers 3/17/2017: Mayor Don Grebien, VA Director Kasim Yarn

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Mayor Don Grebien, D-Pawtucket. After a report in January found McCoy Stadium – home to the PawSox – needs $68 million in renovations, casting doubt on whether the team would want to stay in that location. Grebien provides an update on where things stand with the stadium. He also weighs in on the House speaker’s car tax plan and a new “beer-conomy” in his city.

On the second half: Rhode Island Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn discusses the impact of a new head of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the challenges facing the different generations of Rhode Island’s 67,000 veterans.