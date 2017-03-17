Photos: Rhody Rams in the Big Dance

The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team is getting ready to make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1999. The Rams will take on the Creighton Bluejays in Sacramento Friday afternoon.
Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis traveled with the team to California. See some of the photos he snapped below and tune into Eyewitness News for live reports from Sacramento.
Goin’ Dancing: Rhody Rams in Sacramento
