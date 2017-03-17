Photos: Rhody Rams in the Big Dance

The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team is getting ready to make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1999. The Rams will take on the Creighton Bluejays in Sacramento Friday afternoon.

Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis traveled with the team to California. See some of the photos he snapped below and tune into Eyewitness News for live reports from Sacramento.

Goin’ Dancing: Rhody Rams in Sacramento View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This couple - who met at URI - is proudly sporting their 1998 NCAA Tournament shirts in Sacramento (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) URI shirt for sale (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Rams hold first practice at Golden 1 Center Head coach Dan Hurley Getting some practice in at the Golden 1 Center Rhody the Ram needs practice too Live shot setup outside the Golden 1 Center (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Rams arrive at the Golden 1 Center (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Empty court prior to team practices (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Jumbotron at the Golden 1 Center (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Baseline shot (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Empty court prior to team practices (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Rams arrive in Sacramento (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) We're on to Sacramento Outside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Outside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (Yianni Kourakis/WPRI-TV) Fans held a rally at the Ryan Center to wish the Rams well on their trip