Trader Joe’s recalls breakfast burritos because they may contain plastic

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trader Joe’s issued a recall of its “Trader Jose’s” Breakfast Burritos because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The products were sold in about two dozen states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

The affected burritos have lot code A26616pFFG3 printed on them.

Consumers are urged to not consume the burritos and instead discard them or return them to a Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. PT.