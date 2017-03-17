Rhody Roundup: Adele may have a secret twitter account

This morning in the Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning Travis Escobar, Co-Founder and President of the Millennial Professional Group of Rhode Island, Kristen Adamo from Go Providence, and Comedian Andrew Williams!

– No surprise here a new survey shows New England is wicked Irish.

Mass is number one in the country, and Rhode Island is third!

Do you enjoy Saint Paddy’s? How are you celebrating?

– Millennial slang do you know it? What were your favorite slang terms growing up? Any you wish would come back?

– Adele has a secret twitter account so she can drunk tweet.

Have you ever taken to twitter and later regretted it?

What do you think about her move?