RI State Police urge safe celebrating on St. Patrick’s Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 18 percent of Rhode Islanders and 20 percent of Massachusetts residents have Irish ancestry, according to the U.S. Census, but as the saying goes: everyone’s a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

People around Southern New England were out celebrating on Friday and the party will continue into the night.

Rhode Island State Police said they’ll be out in full force throughout the weekend to crack down on impaired drivers.

Superintendent of State Police Col. Ann Assumpico released a statement Friday, compelling revelers to have a plan in place.

“We encourage people to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and parades, however we urge them to do so responsibly. If you plan to drink, make sure you have a safe ride home – whether it’s a designated driver, public transportation or a car-sharing service.”

If you spot someone that appears to be driving recklessly, you’re asked to immediately dial 911.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian speaks to the owner of a Warwick pub about their busiest day of the year.