Teen suspect held without bail in New Bedford murder

Related Coverage Teen suspect charged in New Bedford murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford teenager accused of gunning down another man outside his home earlier this week will remain behind bars.

A judge ordered David Lima held without bail at his arraignment Friday morning in New Bedford District Court.

Lima, 16, is facing murder and firearms charges in the death of 20-year-old Jonas Trinidad Jr.

Prosecutors allege Lima twice shot Trinidad outside Lima’s Matthew Street home late Wednesday morning. Trinidad was later pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police surrounded the home following the shooting, believing the suspect to be inside, but it turned out that wasn’t the case. A manhunt ensued, which resulted in Lima’s arrest the following afternoon on Cross Street in Fall River.

Lima is due back in court on April 14 for a pretrial hearing.