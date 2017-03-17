Tractor trailer catches fire on I-295 in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor trailer caught fire Friday evening, causing traffic back-ups on I-295.

The incident happened around 5:30p.m. in Smithfield, near exit 9A, in the northbound lanes.

Rhode Island State Police tell Eyewitness News that the driver noticed he was having engine problems and pulled to the side of the road.

When he exited the vehicle, he saw the cab of the truck was on fire.

Officials were then called to the scene and able to put out the fire.

The driver was not injured.