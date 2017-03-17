URI advances with 84-72 win over Creighton

SACRAMENTO (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Rams have earned their first NCAA Tournament win in almost two decades.

The 11-seed Rams knocked out the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays by a score of 84-72 Friday afternoon in Sacramento.

Freshman guard Jeff Dowtin led the Rams with 23 points and 5 rebounds while forward Kuran Iverson kicked in 19 points and 4 rebounds.

URI’s free-throw percentage topped 90 percent, with Dowtin and E.C. Matthews each going 10-for-10 and Jared Terrell going 6-for-6. This was a huge advantage over the Jays, who shot just 30 percent from the free-throw line, going 7-for-23.

The Rams will square off with 3-seed Oregon this weekend for a chance to move on to the Sweet 16.

It was URI’s first tournament appearance since 1999 and their first win since 1998.

Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis is with the team in California. He’ll have live reports from Sacramento tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.