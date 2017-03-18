Elderly man found dead inside burned car in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – An elderly man was found dead inside a burned car at the Hillside Cemetery in Attleboro Saturday afternoon.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

JUST IN: DA’s office confirms elderly man was found dead inside burned car at Hillside Cemetery in Attleboro; does not appear suspicious — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) March 18, 2017

Eyewitness News was on scene at the South Main Street cemetery Saturday afternoon, where a large police presence was observed including a Massachusetts state police helicopter.

Massachusetts State Police and Attleboro Police surrounding Hillside Cemetery on S Main St. Burned out car inside cemetery. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XFUlQHtejo — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) March 18, 2017

The identity of the victim has not been released and police are still investigating.