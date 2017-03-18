Elderly man found dead inside burned car in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – An elderly man was found dead inside a burned car at the Hillside Cemetery in Attleboro Saturday afternoon.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Eyewitness News was on scene at the South Main Street cemetery Saturday afternoon, where a large police presence was observed including a Massachusetts state police helicopter.
The identity of the victim has not been released and police are still investigating.