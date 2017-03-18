Officials in Warwick use BAT Mobile to curb drunk driving

(WARWICK, RI) WPRI- Officials are looking to curb drunk driving and save lives this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The BAT Mobile, or the breath alcohol testing mobile unit, was on Post Road in Warwick Friday night.

Captain Rick Rathbun says patrols in Warwick have increased by 50 percent for the holiday.

Anyone arrested will come to the BAT Mobile to a self-contained unit that offers breathalyzer testing, finger printing and booking.

Rathbun says the BAT Mobile “…allows us to provide a feel station, if you will, for processing of suspected DUI drivers here in the field versus at a police station.”

He says this public billboard is law enforcement’s way of tipping their hand.

In addition to drunk driving, focus will also be placed on any driver or occupant who isn’t wearing a seat belt.