One dead after early morning crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating after the passenger of a taxi was killed in a crash around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 95.

State Police told Eyewitness News a 41-year-old man from Roslindale, MA, was driving a 2014 Kia Cadenza at a high rate of speed, before rear-ending a taxi cab.

We’re told the driver was drunk.

The victim and the cab company’s name have not been released.

State police tell Eyewitness News the driver of the Kia was arrested for operating under the influence, as well as other motor vehicle offenses.

We expect to learn his name sometime Saturday.