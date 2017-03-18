One person killed in Bourne house fire

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) – A person died in a house fire in Bourne Friday afternoon.

Bourne firefighters report that the 911 calls came in around 4 p.m. for a fire at 10 Alona Avenue. The first-arriving engine found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors and firefighters were told thta someone was still inside the home.

Firefighters went into the home and tried to locate the resident but had to pull out because of the conditions inside; one firefighter was hurt in this rescue attempt but has already been released from the hospital.

Eventually they were able to get back inside and confirmed that the victim was dead.

The fire’s cause hasn’t yet been determined.