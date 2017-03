WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) – An early morning house fire on Old Harbor Road in Westport is under investigation.

Tiverton firefighters tell Eyewitness News the call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday.

As of 5:15 a.m., fire crews were still on scene battling hot spots, though the fire was under control.

One person was taken to the hospital after trying to escape through a window.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.