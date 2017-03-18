Providence parade closes out St. Patrick’s Day festivities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It may have been a day late, but that didn’t stop residents from attending Providence’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Governor Gina Raimondo and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse were on hand for Saturday’s event.

Spectators lined the streets of downtown Providence for the parade, which kicked off at noon traveling along Smith Street, past the state house.

St. Patrick’s Day landed on a Friday this year, which kicked off a weekend of events in the ocean state.

The long-running annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston will take place Sunday, but with a drastically shortened parade route due to inclement weather in the forecast.